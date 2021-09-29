Wisconsin Farmers Union offers support for new legislative package

CHIPPEWA FALLS -- A legislative package announced today at World Dairy Expo hits on some key priorities Wisconsin Farmers Union has been advocating for at the Capitol.

“This proposal builds on efforts made through the state budget process and provides critical support for initiatives that would bolster the local food movement, combat food insecurity, address rural mental health, and tackle labor shortages,” said WFU Government Relations Director Nick Levendofsky. “The package would be a pivotal investment in Wisconsin agriculture and our rural communities, and we wholeheartedly support it.”

The bill was announced by Gov. Tony Evers, alongside Sen. Brad Pfaff (D-Onalaska), State Rep. Dave Considine (D-Baraboo) and Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Secretary Designee Randy Romanski in Madison.

"As a person who advocates for farmers and helps lead community efforts to feed hungry people, I can say this legislative package is a win-win for everybody,” said WFU Executive Director Julie Keown-Bomar, who also serves on the board of Feed My People, a food bank that serves 14 counties in Northwest Wisconsin. “Farm to table food boxes provide some income for farmers in uncertain times and help financially struggling families access healthy foods. The more we can put healthy, locally grown farm fresh food in the hands of families who need and appreciate it, the better."

Chippewa County Farmers Union President and beef farmer Danielle Endvick praised plans to include funding to beef up meat processing in the state.

“Direct marketing shows real potential for beginning farmers to secure a steady, reliable price for their meats, but a lack of processing capacity in regions across the state remains a stumbling block,” Endvick said. “The proposed investment in meat industry workforce development is a promising step forward for the farmers and meat processors who are facing that labor shortage.”

According to the governor’s office, the package includes:

● LRB-4244: Invests $20 million to help connect Wisconsin food banks and pantries with Wisconsin producers to provide food to families experiencing food insecurity.

● LRB-2865: Creates a Meat Talent Development Program, which provides more than $2.6 million in grants to specifically target meat industry workforce development and help spur growth in Wisconsin’s meat processing industry.

● LRB-4243: Provides additional funding for Something Special from Wisconsin™, a branded marketing program available to businesses who can attribute at least 50 percent of their ingredients, production, or processing activities to Wisconsin.

● LRB-2867: Creates a new Regional Farmer Mental Health Program to help increase farmers’ access to mental health support services, coordinate local and regional peer support programs, and provide counseling and assistance to Wisconsin farmers.

● LRB-4328: Provides funding for the Farm-to-School program to get fresh, nutritious, locally-produced foods onto kids’ plates in school cafeterias across Wisconsin. It also creates the Farm-to-Fork program to build connections between farmers and businesses, hospitals, and higher ed facilities interested in purchasing local food for their cafeterias.

“Wisconsin Farmers Union looks forward to working with other agricultural, rural, and food and hunger groups across the state, along with members of the Wisconsin Legislature, to lift up these priorities over the coming weeks and months,” Levendofsky said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0