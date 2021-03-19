Wisconsin Invasive Species Council Invader Crusader nominations open

Invasive species are non-native plants and animals that cause ecological, environmental or economic harm. Some can even affect human health. Once an invasive species establishes in an area, it can be challenging to control.

Wisconsinites are encouraged to protect native ecosystems and wildlife from invasive species by avoiding moving invasive species or the materials that might harbor them to new places. To learn more about what you can do to stop the spread of invasive species, visit the DNR invasive species webpage.