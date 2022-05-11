WisDOT road construction update for area projects

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) provides weekly updates on road construction projects in northwestern Wisconsin. Here is this week’s local report:
Barron County
Highway: US 8
- Location: County P in Almena to North Wye Street in Barron
- Schedule: April 25 to late July
- Cost: $5.39 million
- Description: Removing a portion of the existing asphalt surface on US 8 and replacing it with new asphalt, paving wider shoulders and adding centerline and shoulder rumble strips, installing new storm sewer in Poskin, cleaning and lining culverts, adjusting guardrail and placing new pavement markings.
- Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter periodic lane closures controlled by flagging.
Highway: US 53 northbound
- Location: Chippewa County line to US 8 near Cameron
- Schedule: April 4 to October
- Cost: $11.55 million
- Description: Removing a portion of the existing asphalt overlay and placing new asphalt; completing spot repairs on structures at Carlson School Drive, County AA, the Chetek River, County I, Knapp Street, 20th Street and US 8 and placing a concrete overlay on each of the structures; replacing the concrete deck on the structure at County A; cleaning culverts and ditches; replacing culvert apron end walls, guardrail, pavement markings and signage; and completing spot improvements at Rest Area 34 and overlaying all concrete parking areas with asphalt.
- Traffic impacts: A single lane of northbound US 53 will be closed for the duration of the project. During structure rehab work, the approximate limits of the lane closures are from County M to Carlson School Road, just south of County A to Knapp Street and just south of 20th Street to US 8. The speed limit within each work zone is 60 mph. Flagging will be utilized as necessary on the roads underneath the bridge structures including Carlson School Road, County AA, County A, County I, Knapp Street, 20th Street and US 8. Single-lane closures on County I at the US 53 overpass might be used during working hours. A single-lane closure on southbound US 53 from about 3.5 miles north of County I to a half mile south of County I from today to Wednesday, May 11.
People are also reading…
Highway: WIS 48
- Location: Hay River Flowage, Cumberland
- Schedule: March 28 to August
- Cost: $1.24 million
- Description: Replacing a culvert with a bridge, bridge approaches and guardrail.
- Traffic impacts: WIS 48 is open to one lane of traffic controlled by temporary signals. There is a 14-foot maximum width restriction in the work zone. The speed limit has been reduced to 25 mph.
Buffalo and Trempealeau counties
Highway: WIS 35/54
- Location: Bridges over the east and west channels of the Trempealeau River
- Schedule: July 12, 2021, to October 2022
- Cost: $10.42 million
- Description: Replacing both bridges, increasing the grade on the structures for improved drainage, reconstructing about one mile of roadway approaches, maintaining the public river access at the east channel bridge and replacing the railroad crossing at the project’s west limits in 2022.
- Traffic impacts: Motorists are traveling on temporary roadway and bridges. The speed limit in the project limits has been reduced from 55 mph to 30 mph.
Chippewa County
Highway: WIS 29
- Location: County X bridge west of Cadott
- Schedule: April 25 to late May
- Cost: $216,821
- Description: Making concrete repairs to the bridge deck and west pier; repairing and sealing bridge joints; placing a layer of asphalt over the bridge; and painting portions of the steel girders.
- Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter single-lane closures on westbound WIS 29. During daytime working hours, motorists on County X will encounter single-lane closures controlled by flagging.
Chippewa and Clark counties
Highway: WIS 29
- Location: Bridges over Stillson Creek, 190th Street, Paint Creek and County X in Chippewa County and the Cardinal Avenue bridge over WIS 29 in Clark County
- Schedule: May 3 to August
- Cost: $1.82 million
- Description: Making concrete surface repairs; replacing bridge joints, wing wall parapet and asphalt approaching both sides of each structure; and overlaying the bridge decks with concrete.
- Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter single-lane closures on east- and westbound WIS 29 between County J in Chippewa Falls and WIS 27 in Cadott. The speed limit has been reduced to 60 mph in the work zone.
- Clark County
Highway: WIS 73
- Location: Giles Creek Bridge north of Greenwood
- Schedule: March 28 to May
- Cost: $530,798
- Description: Replacing the bridge deck, reconstructing bridge approaches and replacing guardrail.
- Traffic impacts: WIS 73 is open to one lane of traffic controlled by temporary signals in the work zone.
Dunn County
Highway: US 12
- Location: Wilson Creek Bridge west of Knapp
- Schedule: April 11 to July
- Cost: $1.27 million
- Description: Replacing the bridge, the asphalt approaches on both sides of the structure, guardrail, pavement markings and signs.
- Traffic impacts: US 12 is reduced to one lane controlled by temporary signals.
Highway: WIS 25
- Location: Red Cedar River in the town Dunn north to 490th Street in the city of Menomonie
- Schedule: May 2 to July
- Cost: $4.16 million
- Description: Removing a portion of the existing pavement and placing new asphalt pavement; installing centerline rumble strips; widening paved shoulders; adding a turn lane at 380th Avenue; replacing a culvert and spot curb and gutter; and installing new pavement markings.
- Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter single-lane closures controlled by flagging operations.
Eau Claire County
Highway: US 12
- Location: County D on the east side of Fall Creek to south junction of County M east of Augusta
- Schedule: May 2 to late September
- Cost: $5.96 million
- Description: Removing and recycling a portion of the pavement and resurfacing the roadway; cleaning, lining or replacing culverts; clearing ditches; adding centerline rumble strips; making spot curb and gutter repairs; and installing new pavement marking.
- Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter daytime single-lane closures.
Highway: WIS 312
- Location: Jeffers Road, Eau Claire
- Schedule: April 4 to mid-June
- Cost: $612,061
- Description: Realigning the north- and southbound left-turn lanes for better sight distance; upgrading traffic signals at the intersection; adding north and south crosswalks; and upgrading curb ramps to Americans With Disabilities Act standards.
- Traffic impacts: Jeffers Road is closed between WIS 312 and Prairie Lane. No left turns from east or westbound WIS 312 onto Jeffers Road are permitted. Jeffers Road traffic is being detoured via 10th Avenue, Clairemont Avenue and Truax Boulevard.
Jackson County
Highway: I-94
- Location: County F to Perry Creek in the Black River Falls area.
- Schedule: April 11 to September
- Cost: $14.3 million.
- Description: Removing a portion of the existing pavement; making spot repairs to the underlying concrete pavement; and placing new asphalt pavement and pavement markings on I-94 and the US 12/WIS 27 and WIS 54 interchange ramps; and adjusting guardrail.
- Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter inside-lane closures on east- and westbound I-94 from 6 a.m. Mondays to 11 a.m. Fridays; however, closures will be removed when not needed. Concrete pavement repair on the I-94/WIS 54 interchange ramps is anticipated to start May 16, which will result in full closure of the ramps.