Working on the railroad with LCRA

Members of the Lower Chippewa River Alliance have been busy with several projects along the Chippewa River this spring. At the Tyrone overlook in the Town of Peru, 2 more Leopold benches have been placed to provide seating around the fire ring and to enjoy the view across the Chippewa River to the Dunnville Wildlife Area. A pollinator prairie will be established inside the access road later this year. Members have been collecting seed from local prairie plants. This site is open to the public and the group hopes people will use the area and take care of the facilities.

LCRA members also met recently with members of the Chippewa Valley Motor Car Association to clear fallen trees from the railroad tracks south of Durand. The CVMCA provides train rides to groups on Saturdays starting in May. The LCRA sponsors a birding trip through the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin. People come from all over Wisconsin to ride the rails and learn about the birds of the Lower Chippewa River valley. The LCRA donates the money raised to an endowment fund managed by the NRFW that provides a perpetual source of money for public agencies to manage public lands along the Lower Chip. The fund will be contributing about $6500 this year. To learn more about the train, it's ride schedule and the groups sponsoring the trips, click here.