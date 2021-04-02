Workshop to connect local women farmers with conservation coaches, resources

“Learning always works best when concepts and hands-on activities intersect. We are doing Zooms now to get to know each other and the concepts, and eventually, we will have workshops at local farm field days,” says Holm, who is also an organic crop and livestock inspector. “In the WiWiC learning circles, women can become familiar with the terms and ideas of conservation while literally viewing examples. Of course, all of this is done in an atmosphere, where questions—no matter how basic—are encouraged.”

Women landowners and farm operators are a growing demographic in Wisconsin. The 2017 Census recorded 38,509 female producers in Wisconsin, showing that women make up 35% of all producers in the state. Wisconsin Women in Conservation (WiWiC) is a broad statewide coalition of organizations dedicated to sustainable agriculture and conservation education, with funding from the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS). Michael Fields Agricultural Institute as the lead is partnering with the Wisconsin Farmers Union, Renewing the Countryside, E-Resources Group, and the Midwest Organic and Sustainable Education Service (MOSES).

“I want to spread the word to women landowners in Wisconsin that they have conservation and organic production options!” said workshop facilitator Jennifer Nelson, “Our water supply, local food system, and community health depend on it.”