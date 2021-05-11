Conch
I'm one of seven from the "Pearl" group! We're all named after different types of pearls! Our birthdates are 3/11/21.... View on PetFinder
Gov. Tony Evers said Monday that a requirement for all Wisconsinites to get vaccinated against COVID-19 is “not going to happen” and that “Frankly, it won’t happen anywhere in the country.”
He made those comments during a virtual interview with Journal Times journalists Monday afternoon, two weeks after he vetoed a bill that would have banned a state-mandated vaccine requirement.
An Eau Claire man will serve at least six months in jail after he reportedly drove his car into several yards and struck a tree in June 2019.
CHIPPEWA FALLS—Sage Rajnar Brost, age 24 from Chippewa Falls, passed away unexpectedly on April 20, 2021, the date that he always predicted th…
This fully furnished Caledonia property has a home with two decks, three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a lakeview and it's literally at risk of falling into Lake Michigan. And it still somehow sold two weeks ago. Here's how.
Neighbors said the child’s mother was distraught. "The heartbreak in her scream, that was scary in itself."
Excelling in a year filled with unusual obstacles is just one of the many accomplishments of a small group of local students.
Prep Track and Field: Chi-Hi's Anderson, Sandvig, Warwick and Ludy win multiple events at home invitational
Dorian Anderson, Brooklyn Sandvig, Brayden Warwick and Megan Ludy each won multiple events for the Chi-Hi track and field team on Friday at its home invite at Dorais Field.
Tuesday Prep Roundup: Stanley-Boyd's Zastrow no-hits Eau Claire Regis for Western Cloverbelt victory
Ashly Zastrow tossed a no-hitter for the Stanley-Boyd softball team on Tuesday in leading the Orioles to a 3-0 Western Cloverbelt Conference victory over Eau Claire Regis in Eau Claire.
Local baseball and softball box scores from Tuesday's prep action. Chi-Hi and Bloomer baseball as well as Chi-Hi, McDonell, Bloomer, Cadott and Stanley-Boyd softball were among winners on Tuesday.
Morgan Wirtz and Kennedy Willi each homered as the McDonell softball team pulled away to a 9-1 victory over Stanley-Boyd on Thursday in Stanley.