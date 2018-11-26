A story in Monday’s Chippewa Herald failed to mention that Daniel Modl played in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with the Macy’s Great American Marching Band in 2017. The story incorrectly said that McDonell students John Francis and Samuel Zwickel were the last area students to play in the parade in 2016.

