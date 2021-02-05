 Skip to main content
Correction
Correction

A headline in Wednesday’s Chippewa Herald incorrectly labeled the recently-arraigned Charles Richmond. Richmond was formerly a school chaplain at Notre Dame middle school and McDonell Area Catholic high school.

