Correction

Big changes may be coming for the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District (CFAUSD).
An Eau Claire man has been charged for leading police on a high-speed chase Jan. 16 that went through downtown Bloomer. The chase only ended w…
Prep Sports: Stanley-Boyd's Brenner, Schneider, Chwala and Fredrickson make college athletic commitments official
Stanley-Boyd seniors Blaine Brenner, Jake Schneider, Bo Chwala and Jade Fredrickson finalized college athletic commitments on Wednesday evening, continuing on as student-athletes to the next level.
Prep Basketball: Bloomer native Davis remembered for passion, personality, commitment to growing sport in Wisconsin
Bloomer native Ritchie Davis endeared himself to hoops players, coaches and parents around the country for his energetic personality, passion for the game and ability to teach as he helped grow basketball in the state. Davis passed away recently at 48.
Uncertainty still exists as to the exact track of the storm system and whether rain will mix in, according to forecasters.
Chippewa County announced 30 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon, bringing the total positive cases to 6,863 to-date (275 currently acti…
A former Chippewa Falls school leader is heading to trial in a sexual assault case.
On Wednesday, Wisconsin passed another grim milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic. Statewide, 100 people for every 100,000 residents, or 0.1% of …
Nine Menomonie High School athletes finalized their collegiate futures on Wednesday morning and were recognized for their commitment to continue with athletics in college. Mackenzie Bird, Jonathan Fenton, Jace Gilbertson, Dominik Hendrickson, Kaleb Kazmarek, Ethan Phillips, DeVauntaye Parker, Brigs Richartz and Brock Thornton were recognized for their decision to continue on as student-athletes at the next level.