Correction

Nine Menomonie High School athletes finalized their collegiate futures on Wednesday morning and were recognized for their commitment to continue with athletics in college. Mackenzie Bird, Jonathan Fenton, Jace Gilbertson, Dominik Hendrickson, Kaleb Kazmarek, Ethan Phillips, DeVauntaye Parker, Brigs Richartz and Brock Thornton were recognized for their decision to continue on as student-athletes at the next level.