A story in Tuesday's Chippewa Herald about Cuddle Cots in hospitals contained incorrect information. There are 25,000 stillbirths every year, not Cuddle Cots in hospitals. The name of Heather Vavra, the vice president of Helpful Hearts, was misspelled. Katie Klein is a registered nurse with the Women and Infants Center at St. Joseph’s, not the bereavement program.
