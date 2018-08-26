Coulee Con in La Crosse attracts hundreds with technology, tournaments and tabletop games
You’d think the four people in accredited Star Wars costumes would be the stars of the fourth annual Coulee Con, but they were easily upstaged by a 3-foot-7, 120-pound fellow with glowing lights and an indiscernible vocabulary.
Hand-built to the same specs as the renowned droid, the remote controlled R2-D2 had film fans and technophiles of all ages geeking out.
“It ranges from kids’ jaws dropping to wanting to give him a hug or freaking out and running around,” said Robert Schubert, the droid’s builder and member of the 501st Legion costumers for charity organization. “Really that reaction runs from anyone, (child) age to adults.”
Schubert and his fellow legionnaires, Neal DeYong, Kelly O’Laughlin and Connor O’Laughlin, all from Minnesota, made their inaugural Coulee Con appearance Saturday, posing for photos with the some 650 attendees of the three-day gaming convention, held at the La Crosse Center.
An international Star Wars fan-based organization, members of the 501st Legion drop in at fundraisers free of charge and appeared at Coulee Con on behalf of Children’s Miracle Network at Gundersen Health System.
Their faces obscured by Storm Trooper helmets, Kelly and son Connor, 10, remained largely silent, but R2D2 chatted up a storm, even chasing after a group of men with the help of remote controls hidden in Schubert’s palms.
“Is there a little guy in there?” one startled man asked. “There must be — he’s following me now.”
There was no shortage of action during the second day of Coulee Con, which was packed with over 15 hours of card, board and video games, as well as Cosplay, miniatures and puzzles. Vendors came stocked with collectibles, from figurines to coveted comics.
Organized by gaming aficionado Josh Hertel, Coulee Con has become a local alternative to the juggernaut Comic Con in San Diego. Gamers from around the Midwest come for the camaraderie, costumes and conversation with fellow enthusiasts, along with the chance to immerse themselves in tournaments without interruption.
First-year attendees April Lynch of Decorah, Iowa, and Amanda Loutsch of De Soto kicked off the Con with games of Red Dragon Inn, a fantasy adventure board game, and Evil Baby Orphanage, a deck party game featuring sinister tots from throughout history, taking on the role of Time Nanny’s to “rehabilitate” them before they unleash mayhem on the world.
Taking a sudoku break with friends, they were joined by Coulee Con veteran Paul Boisen of La Crosse, who was “mostly a hermit” at the Apex Hobby Shop booth before he bonded with the pair.
“I come here to explore new games, meet up with friends and see if I can make some good connections,” Boisen said.
Boasting a collection of 40 games, Boisen spends 12 to 14 hours a week gaming and purchased the three-day pass for Coulee Con, planning to be there all 34 hours.
Having attended the premier Coulee Con in 2015, held at UW-L before expanding to the La Crosse Center the next year, Boisen has reveled in the growth of the convention, which has more than doubled in size and expanded into the center’s arena this year.
“Not only do the vendors kind of blow up, the (number of) of gamers kind of blow up and now they’ve added the arena,” Boisen said. “I want the memories of being part of something when it got big. When I’m older I want to tell people I was there. I was there at the first Con.”
The Weirdcards Charitable Club was back for a second year, hosting its popular Magic: The Gathering tourney. Originally created in 1997 as a magic card selling business, Weirdcards morphed into a nonprofit social club in 2016. Founded by Jason Egginton, senior research analyst for Mayo Clinic in Rochester, the club leads monthly tournaments for charitable events.
About 10 people were scheduled to play in Saturday’s Magic: The Gathering competition, and Egginton has seen a renewed interest in the trading card game, which debuted 25 years ago.
“In the late ’70s and early ’80s, people were in a rush to go from pencil and paper games to digital games like Atari and Nintendo,” Egginton said. “Now it’s on this backswing.”
Last year, Weirdcards collected $300 for Children’s Miracle Network, with donations collected by Extra Life and auction items bringing the total for CMN to $600. This year, CMN’s goal is set at $1,000, with high-value auction items such as a rare Star Wars Death Trooper 1:1 scale helmet replica expected to bring in large sums.
Rena Cash, program specialist for CMN at Gundersen Health System, says funds will go towards new equipment for the pediatric department as well as grant funding for hearing aids, medication, adaptive equipment and insulin pumps for juvenile patients.
Today will serve as Coulee Con’s primary fundraising day, with mascots from CMN sponsors Dairy Queen and Culvers competing in Giant Jenga and Hungry Hungry Hippos, and the La Crosse County Veterans Service Office will accept donations for work programs benefiting local vets.
The Magic: The Gathering fundraising tournament will resume this morning, and Egginton has high praise for the efforts of Hertel and crew.
“The organizers are fabulous,” Egginton said. “They bend over backwards to make the events social, generous and inclusive, which happens to be our motto.”
Coulee Con returns today from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday admission is $5 per person or $10 per family with up to two adults and four children. For a schedule of events, visit https://tabletop.events/conventions/coulee-con-2018.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.