Favorite Christmas tradition? Share with our readers

Does your family have a favorite Christmas tradition that you would like to share with our readers? If so, send us a letter and include a photo and we may post it online and include it in an edition next week. Send to letters@lacrossetribune.com.
Does your family have a favorite Christmas tradition that you would like to share with our readers? If so, send us a letter and include a photo and we may post it online and include it in an edition next week. Send to letters@lacrossetribune.com.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.