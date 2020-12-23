Nurses of Wisconsin: 'Wear a mask. For you. For us'

The Nurses of Wisconsin, a group of nursing associations that have come together to identify strategies for supporting nurses during this unprecedented pandemic, has issued a statement asking Wisconsin residents to wear a mask "for you, for us."

Here is the statement:

"Wisconsin continues to experience an increase in hospitalizations for patients with COVID and for other conditions requiring extensive nursing care. Only 17% of hospital beds remain available in Wisconsin. With this limited capacity, patients in need of hospital care may not be able to be admitted to hospitals. One significant variable that determines bed availability is having enough nursing staff to care for these very ill patients.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The supply of nurses continues to be comprised. Nurses are out sick or recovering from COVID, they may be in quarantine because of exposure, and in the very near future, nurses will be deployed to administer vaccinations against COVID. The past eight months have resulted in a continuous and constant demand for nurses. The demands are impacting the physical and psychological health of these smart and caring nurses. They are exhausted, overwhelmed, and anxious. This is not a good scenario for providing quality nursing care.