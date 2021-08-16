Roll Call: Follow key votes in Congress

Power generation: The Senate has passed an amendment sponsored by Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., to the 2022 budget bill (S. Con. Res. 14), that would provide for federal government promotion of the expansion of baseload electric power generation, including fossil fuel-based and nuclear power plants. Hoeven said: “Instead of new taxes or the Green New Deal, we should be expanding access to power generation from resources available 24/7, regardless of weather conditions.” The vote, on Aug. 11, was 52 yeas to 47 nays. Yeas: Johnson R-WI; nays:

Baldwin D-WI

Illegal immigration: The Senate has passed an amendment sponsored by Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., to the 2022 budget bill (S. Con. Res. 14), that would provide for ensuring that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has adequate resources to deport criminal illegal aliens who have been convicted of crimes committed in the U.S. Hagerty said deportations of criminal illegal aliens have declined by about 75 percent so far in 2021, and more funding would help reverse that decline. The vote, on Aug. 11, was 53 yeas to 46 nays. Yeas: Johnson R-WI; nays:

Baldwin D-WI