Roll Call: Follow key votes in Congress

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.

House votes

Veterans programs: The House has passed the Department of Veterans Affairs Expiring Authorities Act (H.R. 5293), sponsored by Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Ind., to permanently authorize the VA’s dental insurance program and extend statutory authority for two other VA programs. The vote, on Sept. 20, was unanimous with 423 yeas. Yeas:

Kind D-WI (3rd)

Inflation and disability benefits: The House has passed the Veterans Compensation Cost-of-Living Adjustment Act (S. 189), sponsored by Sen. John Thune, R-S.D. The bill would require the Department of Veterans Affairs to match the level of cost-of-living Social Security benefits increases for veterans’ disability and survivors’ benefits programs. The vote, on Sept. 20, was unanimous with 423 yeas. Yeas:

Kind D-WI (3rd)

Brain injuries and diplomacy: The House has passed the Helping American Victims Afflicted by Neurological Attacks Act (S. 1828), sponsored by Sen. Susan M. Collins, R-Maine, to provide payments to federal government employees as compensation for brain injuries suffered in service overseas or domestically. The vote, on Sept. 21, was unanimous with 427 yeas. Yeas:

Kind D-WI (3rd)

Supplemental spending: The House has passed the Extending Government Funding and Delivering Emergency Assistance Act (H.R. 5305), sponsored by Rep. Rosa L. DeLauro, D-Conn., to fund the federal government through Dec. 3, suspend the federal debt limit through 2022, and add emergency supplemental funding to deal with the withdrawal from Afghanistan and recent weather events. The vote, on Sept. 21, was 220 yeas to 211 nays. Yeas:

Kind D-WI (3rd)

Disability and student loans: The House has passed an amendment sponsored by Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-Pa., to the National Defense Authorization Act (H.R. 4350), that would require the cancellation of private student loans made to borrowers who subsequently become permanently disabled. The vote, on Sept. 22, was 219 yeas to 204 nays. Yeas:

Kind D-WI (3rd)

Medical debt and veterans: The House has passed an amendment sponsored by Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., to the National Defense Authorization Act (H.R. 4350). The amendment would keep a military member’s debts stemming from medically necessary procedures from appearing on a credit report, and take other measures to limit debt collection from veterans. The vote, on Sept. 22, was 222 yeas to 203 nays. Yeas:

Kind D-WI (3rd)

Managing public lands: The House has passed an amendment sponsored by Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Colo., to the National Defense Authorization Act (H.R. 4350). The amendment would designate close to 1.3 million acres of federal land in Washington, Colorado, and California as wilderness or national monuments. The vote, on Sept. 22, was 222 yeas to 200 nays. Yeas:

Kind D-WI (3rd)

Israeli missile defense: The House has passed the Iron Dome Supplemental Appropriations Act (H.R. 5323), sponsored by Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., to provide $1 billion in fiscal 2022 for Israel’s government to maintain its Iron Dome system for countering short-range missile attacks on the country. The vote, on Sept. 23, was 420 yeas to 9 nays. Yeas:

Kind D-WI (3rd)

Civil war in Yemen: The House has passed an amendment sponsored by Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., to the National Defense Authorization Act (H.R. 4350), that would stop funding for the shipment of U.S. equipment to support Saudi Arabian airstrikes against the Houthi rebels in Yemen. The vote, on Sept. 23, was 219 yeas to 207 nays. Yeas:

Kind D-WI (3rd)

Federal contracting: The House has passed an amendment sponsored by Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., to the National Defense Authorization Act (H.R. 4350), that would bar the president, vice president, and Cabinet officials from contracting to provide goods or services to the federal government. Bowman said that with the ban “we can ensure that every elected official is free from the conflict of interest associated with both deciding who gets federal contracts and then benefiting from those contracts.” The vote, on Sept. 23, was 234 yeas to 183 nays. Yeas:

Kind D-WI (3rd)

Executive branch directory:

The House has passed an amendment sponsored by Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, D-N.Y., to the National Defense Authorization Act (H.R. 4350), that would replace a congressional print directory of senior officials in the executive branch with an online, constantly updated public directory. The vote, on Sept. 23, was 223 yeas to 202 nays. Yeas: Kind D-WI (3rd)

Nuclear weapons testing: The House has passed an amendment sponsored by Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez, D-N.M., to the National Defense Authorization Act (H.R. 4350), that would issue a federal government apology to people in 12 Western states and two U.S. Pacific Ocean territories for radiation exposures that resulted from testing nuclear weapons. The vote, on Sept. 23, was 240 yeas to 185 nays. Yeas:

Kind D-WI (3rd)

Exporting firearms: The House has passed an amendment sponsored by Rep. Norma J. Torres, D-Calif., to the National Defense Authorization Act (H.R. 4350), that would require the Commerce Department to notify Congress when the agency issues licenses for the export of firearms. Torres said the notification requirement would “ensure that foreign munitions sales receive the careful scrutiny they deserve.” The vote, on Sept. 23, was 215 yeas to 213 nays. Yeas:

Kind D-WI (3rd)

Military budget: The House has passed the National Defense Authorization Act (H.R. 4350), sponsored by Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., to authorize $753 billion of military spending and military construction programs for fiscal 2022, and establish military personnel levels for the year. Smith said the bill would help enhance U.S. national security, while avoiding an excessive increase in spending over 2021 levels. The vote, on Sept. 23, was 316 yeas to 113 nays. Yeas:

Kind D-WI (3rd)

Senate votes

Appeals court judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Veronica S. Rossman to serve as a judge on the U.S. Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals. Rossman has been a public defender for the federal district courts of Colorado and Wyoming since 2010. The vote, on Sept. 20, was 50 yeas to 42 nays. Nays: Johnson R-WI; yeas:

Baldwin D-WI

New Mexico judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Margaret Strickland to serve as a judge on the U.S. district court for New Mexico. Strickland has been a private practice lawyer at her own law firm in Las Cruces since 2011; previously, she was a public defender in the state. The vote, on Sept. 21, was 52 yeas to 45 nays. Nays: Johnson R-WI; yeas:

Baldwin D-WI

Tax policy: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Lily Batchelder to serve as the Treasury Department’s assistant secretary for tax policy. Batchelder was chief tax counsel for the Democratic majority on the Senate Finance Committee from 2010 to 2014; since then, she has been a law professor at New York University. The vote, on Sept. 22, was 64 yeas to 34 nays. Nays: Johnson R-WI; yeas:

Baldwin D-WI

Trade representative: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Jayme White to serve as a deputy U.S. trade representative for the Western Hemisphere, Europe, Middle East, Labor, and Environment. White has been a trade policy advisor on the Senate Finance Committee since 2014, and from 2009 to 2014 was a staffer for Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore. The vote, on Sept. 22, was 80 yeas to 18 nays. Nays: Johnson R-WI; yeas:

Baldwin D-WI

D.C. district judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Florence Y. Pan to serve as a judge on the U.S. district court for Washington, D.C. Pan has been a judge on the Washington, D.C., Superior Court since 2009, and was previously a federal prosecutor in the District. The vote, on Sept. 23, was 68 yeas to 30 nays. Nays: Johnson R-WI; yeas:

Baldwin D-WI

Trade with Asia: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Sarah Bianchi to serve as a deputy U.S. trade representative for Asia, Africa, Investment, Services, Textiles, and Industrial Competitiveness. Bianchi was a senior economic and domestic policy aide to Vice President Biden from 2011 to 2014, then became a senior advisor at the Biden Institute at the University of Delaware. The vote, on Sept. 23, was 85 yeas to 11 nays. Not voting: Johnson R-WI; yeas:

Baldwin D-WI

Diplomacy with east Asia: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Daniel J. Kritenbrink to serve as an assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs. Kritenbrink, the U.S. ambassador to Vietnam since 2017, had previously served as a diplomat in China and Japan, beginning in 1994. The vote, on Sept. 23, was 72 yeas to 14 nays. Not voting: Johnson R-WI; yeas:

Baldwin D-WI

