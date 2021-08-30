Wisconsin doctors to Sen. Johnson: Stop pushing Ivermectin as COVID-19 cure

Johnson invited Dr. Kory and other doctors promoting fringe theories to a Congressional hearing to air their minority takes on COVID-19 treatment. In the meantime,

Wisconsinites have been calling the Wisconsin Poison Center about Ivermectin at a significantly higher rate than last year with side effects like nausea, diarrhea, and vomiting. It's recommended to call the poison center right away if Ivermectin is ingested.

“It shames me to see our senator pushing false cures and conspiracy theories when we know how to prevent this disease,” said Dr. Rebecca Beach, a family medicine physician in Richland Center.

“Physicians in Wisconsin and across the country have been working overtime for the past year and a half to treat COVID and to try to figure out how to best deal with it when someone does fall ill, including using ventilators when they are needed to save lives — when they sometimes are the only thing that can save a life. Sen. Johnson, who is not a doctor, is trying to undermine this work, and I find that frustrating beyond belief. Of course, no doctor wants a patient to have to be put on a ventilator, but unlike Sen. Johnson, we want to do what has to be done to save lives, not just save our political bases.”