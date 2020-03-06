COVID-19 leads to game in empty gym

An NCAA COVID-19 advisory panel said Friday, it is “not recommending cancellation or public spacing of athletic and related events scheduled to occur in public spaces across the United States.” Johns Hopkins senior scholar Amesh Adalja is on the panel.

Johns Hopkins University said it was “prudent to hold this tournament without spectators” after Maryland’s recently confirmed COVID-19 cases and CDC guidelines for large gatherings. Maryland announced there were three cases of the virus.

A student at Yeshiva, an Orthodox Jewish university in the Washington Heights neighborhood of New York City, tested positive for the virus.

The game was delayed by more than an hour after a Yeshiva rabbi tested positive and the school needed to provide documentation to ensure it was safe to play. WPI waited at its hotel while that was completed.

Once things got under way, the national anthem and starting lineups went on as normal with players giving each other fist pounds instead of handshakes. WPI was without three players who decided not to play because of fears about the virus.

