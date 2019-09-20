The Dunn County Criminal Justice Collaborating Council will be holding a forum on Wednesday, September 25th from 6-8 p.m. at the Dunn County Judicial Center. Attendees are invited to bring and submit questions for the panel to address. The forum will focus on the evolution of local drug trends and mental health issues in Dunn County, and how these areas impact the community as a whole. There will also be discussion surrounding current and future efforts to mitigate these evolving areas.
According to CJCC Coordinator Sara Benedict: “Dunn County CJCC feels it is important to engage with the community on ongoing smart justice efforts to reduce crime and increase community safety through evidence-based decision making and focusing on what is effective grounded in science and research. These forums offer a great opportunity to foster that engagement."
Panelists will be Menomonie Police Chief Eric Atkinson, Dunn County District Attorney Andrea Nodolf, Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd, Dunn County Human Services Director Kris Korpela, and the Honorable Judge James Peterson. The first forum with a similar focus was held in Boyceville in late July.
