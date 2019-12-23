The University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension and Bremer Bank will host a workshop in January, providing information and resources on farm succession and estate planning. The workshop will run from 9:30-2:30 p.m. on Jan. 29 at the Dunn County Community Services Building, Lower Level Room 54. Participants will have an opportunity to meet individually with speakers to ask specific questions about their situations.
As the average age of U.S. farmers continues to inch upward, the need to plan for the transition of land, livestock, machinery, and management decisions has become a top priority in the U.S. agriculture industry. While the ongoing economic downturn in almost all sectors of agriculture may have dampened the short term outlook for some farms, long term business and estate planning decisions should still be on farm businesses to-do lists.
Having intentional conversations around farm succession and developing future plans for the farm provides a better chance of transition success. Even if the owner generation is planning to be a part of the management for 10-plus years from now, starting early can help the process go more smoothly. It provides the succession generation time to develop their management skills and provides the farm time to build or increase its financial stability to include another generation.
Follow up meetings will be offered in the host counties in February and March and will be based on feedback from the January workshops’ participants. Farms can also request individual meetings with Extension Educator Katie Wantoch.
Registration is $20 per person and includes lunch sponsored by Bremer Bank, refreshments, speakers and workshop materials.
For more information or to register, contact Katie Wantoch, Extension Dunn County agriculture educator at Katie.Wantoch@wisc.edu or 715-232-1636. Online registration is available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/86724101121.
For more information on other workshops and the follow up events go to https://farms.extension.wisc.edu/programs/cultivating/ .
