Individuals interested in learning how to grow, harvest and market cut flowers are invited to attend a specialty crop field day Wednesday, Sept. 19, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at Greenlight Farm (611 5 1/2 Ave, Prairie Farm).
“We’ll be covering production techniques, flower varieties, markets for cut flowers, harvesting techniques and more, and all attendees also will receive a packet of related resource materials to take home with them,” said Kietra Olson, manager of DATCP’s specialty crop program, which is coordinating the event.
“Our specialty crop program hosts field days around the state that focus on different specialty crops, and for this field day, we’re focusing on flowers,” said Olson. “We’re pleased to have the field day hosted by Greenlight Farm, which specializes in the production of cut flowers.”
Located in northwestern Wisconsin, the family owned Greenlight Farm grows more than 40 varieties of flowers which are sold to wholesalers, florists and through a subscription service. Visit Greenlight Farm’s website here.
Specialty crops are defined as “fruits and vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture, and nursery crops (including floriculture).”
The cost to attend is $20, which includes lunch. Persons interested in attending can register at http://somethingspecialwi.com/events/details/cut-flower-field-day-1663. The registration deadline is Sept. 16.
For info, contact Kietra Olson at Kietra.Olson@Wisconsin.gov or Angie Sullivan at Angie.Sullivan@Wisconsin.gov.
For information about DATCP’s specialty crops program, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Growing_WI/SpecialtyCrops.aspx
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.