CVTC honors business partner, alumni at virtual Spring Gala

“I am proud to be an employee of a community bank that gives back, both in monetary donations and volunteer hours,” Koch said.

Koch has served as a volunteer with the Chippewa Falls Moose Lodge, Agnes’ Table, Junior Achievement, and as a member of the finance committee for the Chippewa Falls Oktoberfest. She has also given back to CVTC as a member of the Alumni Board and service on the Spring Gala planning committee. She has volunteered at CVTC graduation ceremonies and usually attends the spring scholarship receptions. “I promote the college whenever possible,” she said. “We have hired several CVTC graduates at the bank. They are awesome employees!”

Outstanding Recent Alumnus Anthony Nied enrolled in CVTC’s Landscape, Plant and Turf Management program in 2010 after having already earned a bachelor’s degree from UW-Eau Claire. He took an interest in the horticulture field when he started working in it during the recession.

After his CVTC graduation, Neid worked for Down to Earth Garden Center in Eau Claire, becoming a manager involved in all areas of the business. After six years, he started his own business, which now focuses on organic and eco-friendly lawn care.