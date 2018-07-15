Here are some questions for Senator Ron Johnson: Can you please explain to me why you and all of the other senate Republicans and one Democratic senator have voted to confirm an individual as unqualified as Brian Benczkowski to head the criminal division at the Department of Justice?
In this position, he will oversee hundreds of federal prosecuting attorneys, and yet he has never, not once, prosecuted a case in federal court. In fact, he has never even filed a motion in federal court!
Has he ever even set foot in a federal court in session? His only claim to fame is he was involved in the effort to whitewash the name of a Russian bank controlled by Putin, Alfa Bank, in an attempt to clear it of any criminal wrongdoing in the election scandal.
Undoubtedly this is what endeared him to Trump. The cronyism, favoritism, and downright corruption in this administration is appalling. Scott Pruitt may go down in history as the single most corrupt individual to hold a cabinet position, with Flynn, Price, Mnuchin, Sessions, Zinke and Mulvaney close behind.
How is it that an American president, who himself is intellectually unfit to hold office, is able to surround himself with such incompetence, hypocrisy, and corruption? Where is Congressional oversight? What happened to the People's Congress being able to check the abuse of power of the Executive branch? History will not be kind to this administration — and Senator Johnson is complicit.
DJ MILLER, Menomonie
