The Badgers continued to dip into the transfer portal, this time receiving a commitment from an edge rusher with ties to Wisconsin's new defensive coordinator.
EAU CLAIRE — A Chippewa Falls woman will spend two years on probation for physically assaulting three staff members while being treated at an …
When Travis Hakes, 36, was a teenager milking cows in Tilden he had no idea that one day he’d be Chippewa County Sheriff, leading a team of about 100 law enforcement officials across the county.
The McDonell girls basketball team ended the first half on a 27-5 run in a 70-45 win over Cadott on Tuesday in a battle of Western Cloverbelt leaders.
Other medical board orders involve opioid prescribing, false reporting of COVID-19 vaccination and treatment for Lyme disease.
Longtime Gilman softball coach Brian Phelps has been named as a member of the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association's Hall of Fame …
Pizza Hut is bringing back a fan favorite after a nearly 25-year hiatus.
The trail of a child kidnapping in 2007 led to an apartment in Kirkwood where Shawn Hornbeck, missing for more than four years, was found too.
Twelve straight points in the second half helped spark the Stanley-Boyd boys basketball team in a 59-56 victory at Cadott on Monday evening.
Izzy Keck earned first place all-around to lead the Chippewa Falls gymnastics co-op to a home win at Thursday's Big Rivers triangular.
