Darrell Ferguson
Darrell Ferguson

From the The voices behind Dark La Crosse Stories series
Darrell Ferguson

Darrell Ferguson moved to La Crosse from his native Chicago in 2008. He currently works in the Onalaska School District as a paraprofessional at the high school, where he is responsible for assisting students with all aspects of their academic needs.

Ferguson played Reverend Sykes in the La Crosse Community Theatre's production of "To Kill a Mockingbird," and last year began portraying George Edwin Taylor, a La Crosse resident who in 1907 became the first African-American to run for president for, for the Enduring Families project. He joined the Dark La Crosse Show cast in 2019.

