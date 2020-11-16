David Bakhtiari cashes in as highest-paid lineman after unlikely path to NFL greatness

GREEN BAY — David Bakhtiari got $103.5 million.
Brian Gutekunst got to take a walk down memory lane to a time when the difficult job of football scouting got it right — big time.
Yes, after making Bakhtiari the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history, Gutekunst found himself thinking back to where the Green Bay Packers franchise left tackle’s professional journey began.
It was during the 2012 college football season, when Bakhtiari was a redshirt junior at the University of Colorado and Gutekunst, now the Packers general manager, was in his first year as the team’s director of college scouting.
Late in the year, Gutekunst traveled to Boulder, Colo., on a scouting trip. The Buffaloes were in the midst of what would wind up being a 1-11 season, their lone victory coming in the fourth game of the season, at Washington State. They would finish the year on an eight-game losing streak, and during Bakhtiari’s four years on campus, Colorado would win just 12 games while losing 37.
“I actually remember it quite well,” Gutekunst said during a Zoom call with reporters following the Packers’ 24-20 victory on Sunday at Lambeau Field, preparing to launch into a story he’d told Bakhtiari just moments earlier.
“They were not a very good team at the time. He was a junior, and talking to people there and asking general questions (like) ‘Hey, who’s your best player? It was pretty unanimous that David was. Then when you watched him on a (losing) team at the time, the way he prepared and practiced, the way he worked, you knew there was something a little bit different about him.”
Months later, as the first of the Packers’ three fourth-round selections in the 2013 NFL Draft approached, Gutekunst and then-GM Ted Thompson saw Bakhtiari’s name still on their board. At the time, the team was planning on moving 2010 first-round pick Bryan Bulaga to left tackle, but in Bakhtiari they saw a 21-year-old prospect who should’ve been long gone by the time the 109th pick came around. Seeing his potential, the Packers snapped Bakhtiari up.
“When we got into the process with Ted, we really had him ranked much higher than actually where we ended up drafting him,” Gutekunst continued. “We really thought he had a chance to be a good player in the National Football League.
“Did we know that he was going to become an elite left tackle? I don‘t know if we could have predicted that — or we would have taken him a lot sooner. But you’ve got to give a lot of credit to Dave and his work ethic, and what he’s done, not only to become the player he’s become but to stay out there. It was good to get him back tonight, and it’s good to have him for the next four years.”
The deal, first reported by Pro Football Talk, is four years and is worth $103.5 million plus another $2 million in incentives, according to the NFL Network. The extension includes a $30 million signing bonus, a record for an offensive lineman, and over $30 million more in roster bonuses due each March over the next three years. With an average annual salary of $23 million per year, Bakhtiari becomes the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history.
The extension, which keeps the 29-year-old Bakhtiari under contract with the Packers through the 2024 season, comes with Bakhtiari in the final year of a four-year, $48 million extension he signed on the eve of the team’s 2016 regular-season opener — coincidentally, also against the Jaguars.
Bakhtiari said he put pen to paper around 11 o’clock Saturday night as he, agent Mark Humenik and Packers contract negotiator Russ Ball, worked to get the deal done after the Packers’ final team meeting of the night and before Sunday’s game kicked off.
“I appreciate them taking a chance on me in ’13 — drafting me in the fourth round, trusting me with the blind side, making me a top-five highest paid left tackle (with the last extension) and now making me the highest paid offensive lineman. Especially to do it with one team, it’s an honor,” Bakhtiari said. “That’s something that I really appreciate. I do love it here, and I love representing the Packers.
“Not too many people in their professional career get to that long of a career in one area. There’s still work to do, but I’m continuing that track and on that pace. And it’s much appreciated.”
Bakhtiari acknowledged that being the highest paid lineman “was something that I’ve been chasing for a while.” But he kept the deal a secret after signing, telling only his fiancé Frankie Shebby, close family members and a few friends — including quarterback Aaron Rodgers — while posting a cryptic Tweet of a winking emoji to his account.
“I’m really happy for him. I was privy to some of the conversations that were going on and was wondering if we were going to get to before the end of this year,” Rodgers said. “(He’s the) best left tackle in the game, a future Hall of Famer, probably. Very happy for him. He’s got a great woman he got engaged (to) and got a long-term extension that pays him the way he deserves to be paid. He’s having a hell of a year, he’s a special player and he’s a great locker room guy. Pretty happy for him.”
By extending Bakhtiari, the Packers avoided two challenging scenarios: Having to use their franchise tag on him, which would have given him a one-year guaranteed salary of nearly $25 million, which would have eaten up a large chunk of next year’s projected $175 million salary cap. The Packers still have a number of crucial pieces, including running backs Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams and center Corey Linsley, headed toward free agency in March.
“He’s an elite player at an elite position and we felt it was important to lock him up and I think it helps us go forward with some of the other things we want to do,” Gutekunst said. “Obviously, we have some players that are coming up that we’d certainly like to re-sign if we can.”
Bakhtiari, who had missed the previous three games with broken ribs suffered at Tampa Bay on Oct. 18, said his time out of the lineup actually helped negotiations get more serious in recent weeks. And while he did his best not to get too emotional about the extension after the game — he joked about his socially distanced celebratory plans “with my fiancé, my two pups, a stogie, some beer … a lot of beer … more beer” — he also spoke of what his teenage self might’ve thought of such a moment.
“You don’t really know how to measure someone’s heart, someone’s passion, someone’s work ethic,” Bakhtiari said. “That teenager wasn’t the most physically gifted, but he had everything else that pushed him to be where he is today.”
