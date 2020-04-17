David Raihle remembered as Chippewa Falls attorney, historian

David Raihle was not just a well-known attorney in Chippewa Falls, he was a local historian who worked on projects to preserve the history of the city, friends said.

Raihle, 86, died Monday.

During his career, he served as Chippewa County’s corporation counsel, the Chippewa Falls city attorney, town of Hallie attorney, and worked for other municipalities.

CW King, who was director of the county’s human services department, worked alongside Raihle for several years.

“Dave was an interesting guy. He was one of the better historians of Chippewa Falls,” King said. “He lived here all his life.”

When King moved to the area, Raihle got him involved in a project to develop Allen Park at the south entrance to downtown Chippewa Falls.

“He did a lot of pro bono work with (Alcoholics Anonymous) and veterans,” King said. “He was always available if you needed legal work for veterans organizations.”

For instance, Raihle helped draw up the paperwork to give the Highground Veterans Memorial Park near Neillsville its nonprofit status, King said.

“He did most of the work in incorporating that,” King said.