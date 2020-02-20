Davies prioritizes velocity over control

“Zach is going to do great,” Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said. “He’s got this stubbornness: ‘This is what I am good at. It works. I’m going to keep doing it.’ And I think he is right. He has a pretty consistent track record.”

Davies’ ratio of 5.75 strikeouts per nine innings was the lowest among NL starters who pitched at least 125 innings last year, but he also walked only 2.9 per nine inning. He has given up 20 homers in each of his three full seasons, but pitcher-friendly Petco could mitigate that.

“It comes as advertised. Double-plus command,” Rangers manager Jayce Tingler said. “He has an ability to locate. He has the ability to pitch to maybe a hitter’s weakness. He’s been very good at creating soft contact.

“At the end of the day, their job is to get outs. You can do it by creating a ton of swing and miss. You can also do it by creating a ton of soft contact with good solid defense behind you. Being able to have a very good changeup and maybe to rock a hitter back and forth and keep him off-balance, that’s definitely one of his strengths.”

Davies, 6-foot and 155 pounds, was an infielder in high school and converted to the mound as a senior. He was selected by Baltimore in the 26th round of the 2011 amateur draft and was traded to the Brewers in 2015.