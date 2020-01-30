MADISON — The father of Badgers men’s basketball recruits Johnny and Jordan Davis said Kobe King’s departure from the program has no immediate effect on the twins’ commitment to the Badgers.
The Davis brothers were freshmen at La Crosse Central when Central won the WIAA Division 2 state title in 2017, King’s senior season at the school. The brothers have signed letters of intent to attend Wisconsin starting next school year.
King did not travel with the Badgers to Iowa for Monday night’s game, and on Wednesday he announced on Instagram that he was leaving the program.
Badgers head coach Greg Gard and his three assistants — Joe Krabbenhoft, Dean Oliver and Alando Tucker — traveled to La Crosse on Tuesday night to meet with the Davis twins and their parents, Mark and Sarah.
“It has not impacted Johnny and Jordan at all,” Mark Davis said. “The only problem that Johnny and Jordan are having with this is they wanted Kobe to help them fit in within the system, because Kobe’s been through it for two or three years. That’s the only thing they’re upset about, they don’t have Kobe there to kind of help them find their way throughout the program. But they have not changed their mind about going to Wisconsin at all.”
Mark Davis said he’d like to know King’s reasons for leaving the program. He said King didn’t offer specifics on his situation during a conversation with Jordan Davis on Tuesday.
“We’re trying to talk to Kobe,” Mark Davis said. “We haven’t heard from him. He talked to Jordan a little bit last night, but he didn’t mention why. He just said he’s got to figure out some things, that’s all he told Jordan, so we don’t know anything else.”
Mark Davis said he appreciated the UW coaches driving over to meet with the family.
“It was very good for them to hear,” Mark Davis said of his sons. “And it made me feel good to have all four of the coaches showing up and talking to the boys. With me, I’m more of a face-to-face guy. I don’t like talking to people on the phone. I want to see their reaction when we ask them what happened with Kobe. I want to see their facial expressions and how they explain to us that it doesn’t affect Jonathan and Jordan at all, when they get there, that Kobe’s leaving. It kind of makes us feel good.”
The Davis twins are part of a highly regarded recruiting class that is the the highest-rated UW class of the internet rankings era that began in 2003. It also includes Ben Carlson and Steven Crowl, two big men from the Twin Cities, and Lorne Bowman, a point guard from the Detroit area. The sixth member of the class, Hartland Arrowhead forward Carter Gilmore, can’t be officially announced by UW until the spring because he’s a preferred walk-on.