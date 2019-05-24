On May 5, 1868, three years following the end of the Civil War, Decoration Day was established by the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) as a time for the nation to decorate the graves of the war dead with flowers. It is now known as Memorial Day.
In the above photo, Chippewa County Civil War veterans, wearing their decorations, gathered prior to 1915. Forty-five soldiers from Chippewa County died in service, including two grandsons of Michael and Madeline Cadotte. From left to right are: (bottom row) H.M. Stuart, Henry McWethy, Pliny Ellis, Adam Mohr, George Treat; (middle row) George Schlenk, Dan McCart, Phillip Burke, J.E. Andrews, Wm. Hillman, E.M. Emerson, Frank Bugby; (back row) E.F. Cutting, A.J. Clark, unidentified, unidentified, Bill Waugh, G.W. Lane, W. Pritchard, unidentified, John Bungartz Sr., unidentified, and Joe Barcume.
Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.
