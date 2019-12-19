Three bucks believed to be illegally killed in northern Dunn County were seized by Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources conservation wardens in late November.
During an investigation, three bucks were confiscated on Nov. 26, Conservation Warden Supervisor Mike Melgaard said.
Charges with the Dunn County District Attorney’s Office have yet to be filed, and the investigation is ongoing.
The suspect — whose name has yet to be released — is a repeat offender for deer poaching activity, Melgaard said.
Melgaard declined to provide additional details on the case.
Conservation Warden Jaime McDermid said although the number of deer poaching cases in the area have been steady in recent years, there have been a few cases that have been of “higher priority” this year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.