Deer seized by wardens in Dunn County

Three deer believed to be killed illegally this fall were seized by area DNR conservation wardens. Pictured (from left) is Conservation Warden Supervisor Mike Melgaard, Conservation Warden Jaime McDermid, Conservation Warden Isaac Kruse, Conservation Warden JJ Redemann and Conservation Warden Kyle Kosin.

 FOR THE DUNN COUNTY NEWS

Three bucks believed to be illegally killed in northern Dunn County were seized by Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources conservation wardens in late November.

During an investigation, three bucks were confiscated on Nov. 26, Conservation Warden Supervisor Mike Melgaard said.

Charges with the Dunn County District Attorney’s Office have yet to be filed, and the investigation is ongoing.

The suspect — whose name has yet to be released — is a repeat offender for deer poaching activity, Melgaard said.

Melgaard declined to provide additional details on the case.

Conservation Warden Jaime McDermid said although the number of deer poaching cases in the area have been steady in recent years, there have been a few cases that have been of “higher priority” this year.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.