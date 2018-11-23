If you’re a deer hunter in Wisconsin or if you know a deer hunter, the following article from the June 7, 1950 Chippewa Herald will surely bring a smile to your face.
What deer hunting has to do with the heating and ventilating contract for the new municipal building is something that many people were pondering here today—- but there was a slight hitch in the signing ceremonies this morning due to the deer hunting season.
When Oscar Bergeman, head of the Chippewa Plumbing and Heating Co., low bidders for the heating and ventilating systems for the new city building, met with Edgar Steubenroch, the architect, and Harry J. Webb, the mayor, to sign his contract, his honor objected to placing his John Henry on the document until Bergeman signed an affidavit, which the mayor then presented to him.
THE AFFIDAVIT, which the mayor had had prepared, provided that Bergeman agree that he would not go deer hunting until after his contract was completed, so Bergeman said later.
Bergeman, who is an enthusiastic deer hunter, refused to sign the affidavit.
The architect turned to the mayor, saying, “You don’t mean this seriously do you?”
The mayor replied that he did, and Steubenroch said, “I hoped you meant it as a joke.”
After some discussion his honor placed his signature on the contract, so the deal was completed.
And Bergeman is going deer hunting.
Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. Visit www. ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.
