The Community Foundation of Dunn County (CFDC) will be hosting the 2019 Jeans and Jewels Charity Gala on Saturday, November 2 at the UW-Stout Memorial Student Center. The event begins 5 p.m. and features dinner, drinks, raffles, silent auctions and a live auction conducted by the Lee Brothers.
Returning for the third consecutive year is Jeans & Jewel’s most popular event of the night — the Dessert Dash. This event involves every single guest who attends. Each table pools together a bid, then selects a representative from their table to DASH for their desired dessert. The higher the bid, the higher chance to snag the dessert of choice! The desserts are delivered to each table and consumed as the final course of the evening.
In its introductory year the Dessert Dash raised $6,000 for charity. In 2018, that number nearly doubled, coming in at $10,700. There is always wide variety of delectable options to choose from including cakes, cheesecakes, cupcakes, pies, tarts, brownies, cookies, and gourmet cheeses, all donated by local bakeries, restaurants and individual bakers.
Also returning to Jeans and Jewels this year is the Bubbles and Bling Raffle. Introduced at last year’s gala, this raffle features two one-of-a-kind rings crafted by local jeweler Robert Giede. Purchase a glass of champagne at $25 for a chance to win one of these unique rings. The remaining ring will be added to the live auction.
We would like to thank all of our generous sponsors. Without your support, this event would not be what it is today. This list includes official Jeans & Jewels 2019 sponsors and donors as of October 16.
Corporate/Community Leaders: 3M, Bill’s Distributing, Ltd., Mark & Beverly Deyo-Svendsen, Mayo Clinic Health System, Weld Riley, S.C., WESTconsin Credit Union and Keyes Chevytown
Diamond Sponsors: Andersen Corporation, Bakke-Norman Law Office, Burstad Insurance Agency, Chippewa Valley Bean Company, Inc., Colfax Chevrolet, Inc., Dairy State Bank, Dana E. Brunstrom CPA, Dotseth Trucking, Heartland Financial Associates, Leissa’s Hair Studio and Day Spa, Olson Funeral Home, Robert Giede Designs, SERVPRO of Barron, Dunn & Rusk Counties, and Shefchik Builders
Pearl Sponsors: Auth Consulting & Associates, Inc., B&B Steel, Benefit Plan Administrators, Bremer Bank, Cammie Johnson Diabetes Benefit, Celene Frey & Roy Ostenso, Culver’s of Menomonie – Gary Theelke, Jack & Marlys Sampson, James & Patricia Walker, Marilyn Fanetti, Mattison Contractors, Inc., Merlyn & Shirley Jones, Northtown Ford, Sandy Haesly, SDS Architects Inc., State Farm-Jackie Hunt Agency, and Steve & Kelly Redmann
Ruby Sponsors: Bookends on Main, Brian & Lora Benrud, Cedar Corporation, Hoeft Builders, M3 Insurance, Michael & Lynn Fekete, Xcel Energy
Sapphire Sponsors: Andrew Brockel, Gale and Dixie Chermack, ConAgra Brands, John and Judy Jax, Jacq & Lyn Collins, Ann Cook, Pinckney & Susan Hall, Marvin and Janice Kufahl, Chris & Jean Langlois, David & Irma Jean Maves, William Neverdahl, People’s State Bank, Agnes Stipetich, and Faye Swenson
In addition to our sponsors, over 100 items large and small have been donated for raffles and auctions at the gala. These include perennial favorites such as custard for a year from Culver’s of Menomonie and pie for a year from Perkins, vacation packages, unique furniture, tickets/admission to sporting events (St. Paul Saints, Eau Claire Express Baseball, Madison Mallards), theaters (Guthrie Theater, Menomonie Theater Guild, Pabst Theater Group) and museums (Minnesota Children’s Museum, Madison Children’s Museum, Shedd Aquarium), family-fun excursions to Mall of America, Adventure Rock, Chaos Water Park and Racine Zoo, gift cards and certificates to an array of local and non-local restaurants, stores and services, plus much, much more.
You can find a full list of our live/silent auction and raffle items, tickets to the event, how to donate, and more information on our website at http://jeansandjewels.cfdunncounty.org. Tickets are still available but are limited.
All proceeds from Jeans & Jewels support the Community Foundation of Dunn County, a 501©(3) public charity. The foundation works with individuals, families and businesses to help them achieve their charitable goals to support the needs of communities in and around Dunn County both now as well as for the future. Grants are made to non-profit organizations that support the arts and culture, health, and social services, education, the environment, and wide range of community improvement projects. The foundation manages more than 100 funds with assets over $5 million. So far in 2019, more than $500,000 was given in scholarships and distributed by grants to charitable causes/non-profit organizations in Dunn County from a wide variety of funds at the Community Foundation.