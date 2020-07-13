Different tournament, different look for Muirfield Village

The biggest fear was a recent heat wave, which could have risked losing the greens by the second week if the staff wasn’t careful. That turned out fine, and Mark said the course was where he hoped it would be when the first event ended.

And now?

Monday is so critical that tour officials were determined to make sure the Workday Charity Open finished on time, leading to an early start to the final round in case of bad weather.

It’s not just about the course. Nicklaus runs an old-school event, so the 11 video scoreboards at Muirfield Village were being removed. In their place is the traditional manual white boards behind the greens.

All the signage around the tees and greens had to be replaced from Workday to the Memorial.

As for the course, Mark said workers would use rakes to fluff up the rough where carts had been driving. The fairways are mowed every day — that also helps smooth out sand-filled divots for evenness with the fairways. Only a few thick patches of rough are being cut. Otherwise, it’s time to let the course go.