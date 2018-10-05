A local moose has been relocated after wandering from his native land over the past few weeks.
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources staff immobilized a bull (male) moose Thursday in the town of Fairchild after it "showed signs of aggression and injured a horse," according to a DNR Facebook post Friday.
The moose is a veteran character for the Wisconsin DNR. Staff released it from a wire entanglement in 2015, when it was fitted with red ear tags, "making him easy to identify," according to the DNR.
The moose made an appearance in Price County during the 2016 and 2017 ruts, and has wandered through Eau Claire and Clark counties this year.
Thanks to community and landowner cooperation, DNR wildlife biologists confirmed the animal is still in the Clark County Forest as of this morning.
A Stanley woman spotted a moose in her Chippewa County backyard Sept. 19; it is unclear if the Stanley area sighting was the same animal.
