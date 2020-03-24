DNR waives fees for use of state parks, trails

MADISON— Fees will be waived as state parks and trails will remain open following Gov. Tony Evers new Safer at Home order.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has removed all entrance fees for state parks and trails and fishing and hunting continue following normal regulations

With social distancing orders, outdoor activities can still be a safe place to spend time. Individuals are asked to not congregate at park restrooms, self-registration stations or electronic kiosks.

Law enforcement and park and property staff will continue to provide routine sweeps of properties.

All park offices, visitor centers, nature centers, research stations, ranger stations, shooting ranges, fish hatcheries and shelters will remain closed as long as a public health emergency continues. Campsites will also be closed until April 30. Refunds for campsite reservations will be issued.

Wisconsin waters are open and those with fishing license can fish, following all normal season regulations. All current regulations will also continue for hunting and trapping.

