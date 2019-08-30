EAU CLAIRE – An average of 10 percent of Wisconsin residents live in poverty, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Though it’s hard to believe, there are folks in western Wisconsin who won’t have warm coats to wear this year. To respond to this chilling reality, HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals are collecting winter coats and blankets September 1 until September 30.
“This drive is a great opportunity for us to extend a helping hand into our communities for those who are in immediate need,” said Mary Pengra, director of volunteer services at HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals.
“Our mission is to help those in need,” said Brandy Sikora, manager of volunteer services at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital. “We do that every day at the hospital, but we know we can do more. This is one of many ways that we can partner with other groups in our community to give back.”
All donations must be clean and in wearable condition.
Items needed this year include:
• Great need for children and infant size coats, hats, mittens, scarves and boots
• Great need for adult coats, sizes XL, XXL and XXXL
• Winter coats and snowsuits
• Adult size hats, mittens, scarves and boots
• Blankets for infants, children, youth and adults
The drop-off site at Sacred Heart Hospital (900 West Clairemont Ave.) is inside the hospital’s main entrance near the information desk. The drop-off site at St. Joseph’s Hospital (2661 County Hwy I) is also inside the hospital’s main entrance near the information desk.
In Eau Claire:
Donations will be distributed Saturday, October 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Redeeming Grace Church, 312 South Barstow Street. Guests will be allowed to select a certain number of items based on their household size and items will be restocked throughout the day.
In Chippewa Falls:
Donations will be distributed Saturday, October 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Notre Dame Life Center Hall, 22 South Prairie Street. Guests will be allowed to select a certain number of items based on their household size and items will be restocked throughout the day.
