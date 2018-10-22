On Oct. 12, drivers and transportation stakeholders from the 29-county service areas of Center for Independent Living for Western WI (CILWW), North Country Independent Living (NCIL), and Midstate Independent Living Choices participated in a regional driver training and appreciation event.
According to Regional Mobility Manager Denise Larson, the training included AARP Safe Driving and Let’s Talk, Universal Precautions, Blood Borne Pathogens, and Dementia.
Since 2008, volunteer drivers have provided more than 212,000 rides for over 3,000 persons with disabilities and the elderly for shopping, medical, employment and personal business. The 29-county transportation service area currently covers 27,655 square miles. The drivers are reimbursed IRS (Federal) mileage rate for using their own vehicles.
The Center is in need of more volunteer drivers to help with the growing ridership needs of the program. For information, contact Larson at larsond@cilww.com, Bobbi Craig, Transportation Coordinator, at craigb@cilww.com, or by calling 800-228-3287.
