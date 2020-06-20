Dunn County Barbershoppers announce date of 2021 show
0 comments

Dunn County Barbershoppers announce date of 2021 show

  • 0

Dunn County Barbershoppers had to cancel its 2020 show as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following a 'the show must go on' sentiment, the group has announced the date of its 2021 show. The 51st annual Harmony Show is scheduled for April 10, 2021 at 7 p.m. at the Colfax High School.

Entertainment will feature the Northern Lights Chorus, guest quartets, local quartets and more.

Those that purchased tickets for this year's canceled show will be honored for the 2021 production. The full entertainment lineup will be released at a later date.

For more information call (715) 279-2079, or visit dcbarbershop.org or the group's Facebook page (facebook.com/dunncountybarbershop).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dale 'Bud' K. Bowe
Obituaries

Dale 'Bud' K. Bowe

Dale “Bud” K. Bowe, 76, of Chippewa Falls, town of Lafayette, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News