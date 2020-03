The coronavirus pandemic has affected the Dunn County Barbershoppers in a big way.

For the safety of our fans and singers, the Dunn County Barbershoppers 51st annual Harmony Show has been postponed.

As the saying goes “The Show Must Go On!”. A rescheduled date will be announced in the future.

If you have purchased tickets to the show, be assured that they will be honored at the new show date.

To learn more for the Dunn County Barbershoppers visit www.dcbarbershop.org.

