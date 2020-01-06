Dunn County Farm Bureau will be granting up to four scholarships to graduating high school seniors this year.
The deadline to apply is April 1 and each scholarship is valued at $250. The application can be found by visiting https://wfbf.com/about/counties/dunn.
The scholarships are open to all students but preference will be given to students from Dunn County Farm Bureau families. The scholarships will be based on the student’s past school and community activities. The scholarship money will be awarded once recipients complete one semester of college or vocational school. A transcript showing at least a 2.0 grade point average must be provided prior to receiving the scholarship funds.
For more information, please contact Mary Prestrud, Dunn County Farm Bureau Promotion & Education Chair at (715) 418-1991.
