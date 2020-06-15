Dunn County Historical Society receives emergency relief funds

“Many of these organizations have vastly reduced revenue due to cancelled fundraisers, lost ticket sales, and loss of donations from supporters who can't afford to give now. This is a small step to alleviate the pain the creative and cultural sector of Wisconsin is feeling as we face the challenges ahead,” says Wortzel.

Wisconsin Humanities Cares Relief Grants are intended for organizations with annual expenses of $500,000 or less and support nonprofits’ general operating costs rather than specific projects or initiatives. For more details on eligibility and for notification when the application process opens, interested organizations should go to WisconsinHumanitiesCares.org.

Relief grants have been awarded to the following organizations: Barron County Historical Society, Bayfield Heritage Association, Beloit Historical Society, Black Arts MKE Inc., Black Earth Public Library, Buffalo County Historical Society, Inc., Children’s Museum of Fond du Lac, Chippewa Valley Museum, Door County Historical Society, Douglas County Historical Society, Dunn County Historical Society, Eager Free Public Library, Eagle River Historical Society, Ephraim Historical Foundation, Family Resource Center of Sheboygan County/Literacy Council of Sheboygan County, Farnsworth Public Library/Oconto, Folklore Village Farm, Inc, Friends of the Lodi Public Library, Friends of the Mining & Rollo Jamison Museums/Platteville, Historic Indian Agency House (National Society of the Colonial Dames of America in the State of Wisconsin), Historic Milwaukee, Inc., History Museum at the Castle, Jane Morgan Memorial Library/ Cambria, Kenosha County Historical Society, Kewaunee Public Library, La Crosse County Historical Society, Lake Mills Aztalan Historical Society, Manitowoc County Historical Society, Marinette and Oconto Counties Literary Council, Inc., Mount Horeb Are Historical Society, Inc., Neenah Historical Society, Norskedalen Nature & Heritage Center/Coon Valley, North Freedom Public Library, New Richmond Preservation Society/ Heritage Center, Ozaukee County Historical Society, Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum/Wisconsin Logging Museum, Redgranite Library, Richard I Bong Veterans Historical Center, Sauk County Historical Society, Inc., Sheboygan County Historical Research Center, Sheboygan County Historical Society, Sherman & Ruth Weiss Community Library/ Hayward, Sturm Memorial Library – City of Manawa, Superior Public Museums, Inc., Vang Council of La Crosse, Inc., Vernon County Historical Society, Walker’s Point Center for the Arts, Waukesha County Historical Society & Museum and Wyocena Public Library.

