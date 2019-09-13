The 128th annual meeting of the Dunn County Old Settlers will be held on Oct. 7, at Dean & Sue’s Bar & Grill in Menomonie. Registration begins at 11 a.m., and will be followed by a noon meal. Cost for the meal is $9.
After the meal, there will be a short business meeting and guest speaker. Troy Knutson will give a presentation on the 1958 Colfax, Dunn County tornado.
Reservations are due by Sept. 27. To make reservations for dinner meeting, call one of the Dunn County Old Settlers Board Members: Carl Casper (715) 235-3323; Sofi Doane (715) 235-5936; Marilyn Fanetti (414) 238-1810; Dave Maves (715) 235-3514; Louis Sipple (715) 235-5908; JoAnn Utphall (715) 643-5681.
The Dunn County Old Settlers is believed to be the oldest continuous organization in Dunn County, meeting annually since 1891. It is also one of the oldest Old Settlers groups still in existence in the United States.
A major purpose of the Old Settlers is to preserve our heritage so that future generations will have an appreciation for those who have paved the way for them. Dunn County Seniors are valuable resources needed to collect and record local history.
