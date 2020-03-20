Dunn County to close buildings to the public beginning March 23

While these and the many changes being implemented throughout the Country are disruptive, they are essential to mitigate the impact of coronavirus and protect the health of the public and County employees. We are all in this together and we all need to do our part to slow the spread of this virus. As we continue to closely monitor the coronavirus outbreak, Dunn County residents are urged to keep distance from others, avoid gathering in groups of 10 or more, and stay home if possible.