Dunn County to host presidential rally for rural America forum

This spring, the national spotlight will turn to Wisconsin as a pivotal state in the presidential election. A coalition of farm and civic groups hope to use that opportunity to highlight the impacts of monopoly power in agriculture and food sectors and to elevate the issues that matter to rural America.

Wisconsin Farmers Union (WFU) plans to draw presidential candidates to Dunn County on Sunday, March 29 for the Dairyland Forum and Rally for Rural Wisconsin. The event, which is free and open to the public, will provide an opportunity for presidential candidates to engage with voters and share stances on rural issues.

“Monopolization and lack of enforcement of federal anti-trust laws are having a direct impact on family farms and businesses across Wisconsin, and the Dairyland Forum will offer an opportunity to learn more about that topic while also celebrating and sampling the great local fare America’s Dairyland has to offer, with craft beers, cheese, brats and more,” said WFU Executive Director Julie Bomar. “We will also have a great line-up of family farmers and rural and civic leaders slated to speak throughout the day on the issues impacting family farms and rural towns.