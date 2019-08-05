A youth bowling event is being sponsored by the Dunn County Youth Empowerment Program.
The event will be held Aug. 24 beginning at 11 a.m. at Broadway Bowl in Menomonie for students entering 5-8 grade. Bowling is free and pizza and soda will also be provided. To register parents or guardians should contact Andy Schultz (715-235-4537 Ext 224 or aschultz@arborplaceinc.org) by Aug 15.
Funding for travel costs is available. Contact Kathy Asper at 715-235-4537 Ext 220 or kasper@arborplaceinc.org for details.
Dunn County Youth Empowerment Program is funded by a Wisconsin Department of Children and Families grant called “Brighter Futures Initiative- Substance Use Prevention.”
The primary goal of the Youth Empowerment Program is to provide after and out-of-school programming for middle school students that also includes drug prevention messages and opportunities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.