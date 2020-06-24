Dunn Energy Cooperative receives loan from USDA to improve rural electric infrastructure

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dunn Energy Cooperative has received a loan to improve local electrical infrastructure in the area.

U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Wisconsin State Director Frank Frassetto announced that USDA is investing $1.6 billion to build or improve rural electric infrastructure in 21 states. As part of the program Dunn Energy Co-op is receiving $9.5 million to connect 599 consumers and build and improve 73 miles of line. The loan includes $3.3 million in smart grid technologies.

“Reliable and modern 21st century infrastructure, including electric infrastructure and smart grid technologies, is a cornerstone for prosperity in rural America,” Frassetto said. “Under the leadership of President Trump, USDA is committed to being a strong partner to rural communities in building their futures.”

USDA is providing loans and loan guarantees to rural electric cooperatives and utilities through the Electric Loan Program. The recipients will use the funds to build and improve 9,138 miles of electric transmission and distribution line, benefiting 1 million rural residents and businesses. The loans include nearly $386 million for investments in smart grid technology, which uses digital communications to detect and react to local changes in electricity usage.