Dunn Energy Cooperative receives loan from USDA to improve rural electric infrastructure

Dunn Energy Cooperative has received a loan to improve local electrical infrastructure in the area.
U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Wisconsin State Director Frank Frassetto announced that USDA is investing $1.6 billion to build or improve rural electric infrastructure in 21 states. As part of the program Dunn Energy Co-op is receiving $9.5 million to connect 599 consumers and build and improve 73 miles of line. The loan includes $3.3 million in smart grid technologies.
“Reliable and modern 21st century infrastructure, including electric infrastructure and smart grid technologies, is a cornerstone for prosperity in rural America,” Frassetto said. “Under the leadership of President Trump, USDA is committed to being a strong partner to rural communities in building their futures.”
USDA is providing loans and loan guarantees to rural electric cooperatives and utilities through the Electric Loan Program. The recipients will use the funds to build and improve 9,138 miles of electric transmission and distribution line, benefiting 1 million rural residents and businesses. The loans include nearly $386 million for investments in smart grid technology, which uses digital communications to detect and react to local changes in electricity usage.
Loan to help improve broadband in northern Dunn County
Frassetto announced Wednesday that the departmentment is investing $86 million in rural broadband service for 17,000 people and businesses in eight states through the Telecommunications Infrastructure Loan and Loan Guarantee Program.
Chibardun Telephone Cooperative Inc. is receiving a $10.2 million loan to install 328.5 miles of Fiber-to-the-Premises to serve the rural areas of the Prairie Farm and Sand Creek exchanges.
“Access to high-speed broadband internet is critical to ensure prosperity anywhere, but especially in America’s rural communities,” Frassetto said. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA is committed to using all available tools and resources to increase e-Connectivity across rural America because we know when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”
USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov/wi.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!