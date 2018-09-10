The Dunn County Soil and Water Health Partnership will host a fall field day on Wednesday, Sept. 26, at the Red Cedar Demonstration Farm (RCDF), located near the intersection of Hwy 12/29 East and Stokke Parkway, Menomonie.
The workshop will be held from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. (rain or shine) at the RCDF farm fields. Topics and speakers will focus on cover crops and will include:
- Matching cover crop seed varieties with soil types — Dave Balko, Elk Mound Seed
- Maintaining soil fertility for profitably and soil health — Carrie Laboski, rofessor and Extension soil scientist at University of Wisconsin-Madison
- Insect concerns and management in crops and cover crops — Justin Travis, Countryside Cooperative
- Changes to soil profiles in Dunn County — Tim Miland, NRCS Area Resource Soil Scientist
- Nitrogen Use Efficiency project — Kevan Klingberg, UW-Extension Discovery Farms Program
A total of 2.5 CCA CEUs have been approved for this session. Refreshments and light snacks will be provided by Compeer Financial.
Those interested in attending are encouraged to register by Sept. 21 to ensure an adequate number of handouts are available. Register by contacting Katie Wantoch, UW-Extension Dunn County Agriculture Agent, via email katie.wantoch@ces.uwex.edu or phone 715-232-1636.
More information on the Red Cedar Demonstration Farm is also available on the UW-Extension Dunn County website at https://dunn.uwex.edu/agriculture/red-cedar-demonstration-farm/
