BrightStar Wisconsin Foundation had its first Chippewa Valley Hatch event in Eau Claire on July 19. The event was attended by close to 80 people, and the audience and judges heard five presentations.
The winner of the “pitch” competition was Andrew Niese of Eau Claire, the creator of a web-based app called Fixity. It allows citizens to report problems in their city and provides the city with a management portal to track and resolve issues.
Niese won $2,000 and will be back at the Chippewa Valley Regional Finale on Nov. 8 to compete for a $5,000 prize. The event will be held at the Confluence Arts Center in Eau Claire.
HATCH is a rotating, high-energy idea pitch program designed to facilitate connections between prospective entrepreneurs and those within a community who support them such as industry experts, professional service firms, banks, nonprofits, business leaders and investors. BrightStar funds these events with the help of a matching grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and the support of local donations and sponsorships.
The Menomonie event will be held on Thursday, Aug. 23 at the historic Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts (205 Main St. East). The deadline for submitting an idea to present at the event is Tuesday, Aug. 7.
To apply to pitch at any of the remaining Hatch events, go to www.hatchwi.com, scroll down to the “Submit an Idea” link, and fill out the application. Registration to attend the event can also be found at the website by clicking on “Upcoming Events” and scrolling down to the “Register Now” button. All of the Hatch events are free and open to the public. They start at 6 p.m. and end at roughly 8:30 p.m.
