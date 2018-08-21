Cedar Corporation announces the addition of Dylan Larson, Richard Seas, and Mitchell Reimer to its staff.
Dylan Larson recently joined the Municipal Group in Cedar Corp's Green Bay Office as a Civil Engineer Technician. Larson recently graduated with an associates degree in civil engineering technology from Northeast Wisconsin Technical College and will be specializing in municipal construction contract administration and observation services.
Richard Seas has joined the Green Bay office's Municipal Group as a Water Resource Engineer. Seas has a B.Ss in civil engineering and M.S. in engineering from South Dakota State University and is very experienced in municipal and environmental engineering.
Mitch Reimer has joined the surveying staff in the Cedarburg office as a Professional Land Surveyor. Reimer attended Madison Area Technical College and is a professional land surveyor experienced in surveying for WisDOT, municipalities, private utilities, developers, and contractors.
Cedar Corporation has offices in Menomonie, Madison, Green Bay, and Cedarburg.
