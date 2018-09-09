What if you could own your dream business, explore your creative passion — and watch your four children grow up all at the same time? That is exactly what Carmen Tubeszewski, owner of Artysta Boutique (formerly Acute Bead), has done the past 13 years.
“The best part of having this store for so long is I was able to watch my kids grow,” Carmen notes. “Not only did they grow up in the store, I was able to instill work experience on them at a very young age.”
With its brightly painted exterior and inviting vintage bicycle on the sidewalk, Artysta Boutique can’t be missed at its 554 South Broadway St. location in downtown Menomonie. Formerly the location of The Raw Deal, Legacy Chocolates and a cell phone shop, Carmen, along with her husband Mike. have made Artysta Boutique their own. Throughout the years the store has expanded, wall accents salvaged from a local barn have been added, and its signature teal hues can be found throughout the store.
Customers entering Artysta Boutique greeted by with a wide array of cacti and succulents as well as evidence of Carmen’s eclectic tastes, including handmade jewelry, jewelry repair, beads, healing stones — and she even does henna tattooing.
“I wanted to open a store where I could express what I wanted to create,” Carmen says, “I like seeing people buy items that I enjoy.” Carmen’s success can be attributed to her ability to adapt her creations to what is in demand at that time.
Downtown Menomonie has seen many changes over the past decade, but that has not stopped Carmen from pushing through the hardships. She has an understanding that her store fits the needs of the UW-Stout artist community. Over the past few years, vacant store fronts have become full, which Carmen sees as a positive thing for her shop.
“I love new shops, I love the energy of the other businesses and I am hoping everyone else’s success will make my shop and the downtown more noticeable,” Carmen concludes.
Artysta Boutique is open Tuesday through Thursday from noon to 5 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.: or by appointment.
