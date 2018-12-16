This article has been written late due to my busy work schedule, and I had to think back to the conversation I had with Angie Niska and Kalie Victorian about their journey to opening Menomonie’s first “shake shop.”
The first image that comes to mind is Niska and Victorian’s huge smiles—the smiles that greet every customer as they walk through the door.
“I am passionate about helping people feel good,” Niska says.
Positivity overwhelms you once you enter RIZE Nutrition at 544 South Broadway in the Marion Building in Menomonie.
These ladies worked tirelessly to rip up the carpet of the former tattoo removal shop, build a bar and repaint the space to create an inviting atmosphere for their customers. From signing the lease to opening the doors, it only took six weeks.
“I was absolutely exhausted from the work. From opening the doors, handing out free samples and promoting the store that I had to fall asleep on the floor of the store,” Niska remembers.
Opening day was still their favorite memory, serving 75 people in the first four hours.
Both from Minnesota, NIska and Victorian have a passion to help people live a healthy life. Victorian, who has a degree in biology, lost 30 pounds from being a member of a nutrition club. Niska lost 20 pounds in the same manner.
RIZE Nutrition sells products from Herbalife, a global nutrition and weight management company. Once they join, customers are a part of a nutrition club that feels more like a family. RIZE Nutrition provides a healthy meal on the go. Their belief for losing weight is 80 percent nutrition and 20 percent exercise. Victorian puts it in basic terms: “You can’t out-exercise a bad diet.”
What do the two like about being downtown Menomonie? They love having a location near campus, experiencing the downtown feel, having plenty of parking and the ease of foot traffic. Their success can be measured by their expansion into Menomonie’s north side. This past fall, the ladies opened SHINE Nutrition to attract a new audience, one that may not drive downtown to get their nutrition needs. Since their RIZE location is rather small, this was a creative way to expand their space.
In a world that can be full of negativity, RIZE Nutrition is looking to combat that with healthy living and healthy thinking. Stop by, say hello, grab a shake and give them a “like” on Facebook.
RIZE Nutrition hours
7 a.m.—6 p.m., Monday-Thursday
7 a.m. -2 p.m., Friday
9 a.m.—2 p.m., Saturday.
SHINE hours
6—10 a.m., Monday through Friday.
